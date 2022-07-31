Pine Tree two-way standout Dealyn Evans will head into the first day of fall football drills next with a big piece of his future locked up.
Evans informed the football world of his decision to commit to Texas A&M via Twitter on Sunday, saying "I'm home, Aggieland. Gig'em."
The Pirate standout confirmed the Tweet was his to the Longview News-Journal on Sunday evening.
Evans, also a standout in basketball and track at Pine Tree, caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown last season for the Pirates in limited time at the tight end position. He's played on the offensive and defensive lines during his Pirate career.
The 6-5, 260-pound standout also has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Central Florida, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, SMU, Texas, UTSA and Washington.
The Pirates will open fall drills on Monday, Aug. 8.