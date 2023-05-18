Hope Hampton and Max Gidden, two of Pine Tree's top performers on the softball and baseball diamonds during the 2023 season, have locked up at least the first two years of their college futures.
Hampton will stay close to home and play softball at Kilgore College, while Gidden will play baseball in the Metroplex at Dallas North Lake.
The Pine Tree standouts letters of intent during a ceremony at the Pirate Center on Wednesday in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates.
Hampton turned in a solid season in helping the Lady Pirates earn a 19-12 record.
The Lady Pirate standout hit .443 in 30 games to go along with a .500 on base percentage, an .823 slugging percentage and a 1.323 OPS.
She also belted four home runs and added 10 doubles and four triples, driving in 30 runs and scoring 27 times.
Kilgore College competes in the Region XIV Conference East Zone along with Bossier Parish, Paris, Northeast Texas Community College, Trinity Valley, Tyler and Navarro.
Gidden played in 28 games for the Pirate baseball team. He hit .257 with six doubles, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases.
On the mound, Gidden finished with a 3-7 record and a 4.40 earned run average. He struck out 66 and walked 37 in 54 innings.
Dallas North Lake competes as a NJCAA Region 5 team in the Dallas Athletic Conference along with Eastfield, Richland, Cedar Valley, Brookhaven and Mountain View.