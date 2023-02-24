Different-sized college football programs across the country made their East Texas interest known this week because plenty of football recruits in the Longview and Tyler areas received offers to play at the next level.
Pine Tree defensive lineman Brock Reddic was one of the athletes who found himself in the special position over the last couple of days because he received an offer from Texas State University on Feb. 16.
“It feels good,” Reddic said of his first college football opportunity. “All my hard work has paid off from my sophomore offseason and all the summer workouts.”
“The recruiting process has been a little bit slow, but the first offer is always the hardest one to get,” he added. “I’m happy to get that one, and it should all be uphill from here.”
Reddic compiled 50 tackles, two sacks, five quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss for the Pirates in 2022.
The FBS offer is something that intrigues Reddic because it would allow him to continue his football-playing career after he graduates high school.
“The possibility to play at the next level,” Reddic said of what interests him in Texas State. “It happened pretty fast. I got [Texas State Defensive Line Coach Mike O’Guin’s] number probably a day or two before, and he texted me the day of. He offered me after that.”
Reddic is still early in his recruiting process, but he is already starting to schedule visits to different campuses.
“Going to camps, that’s what I’m going to do this summer,” said Reddic. “[Texas State] texted me about a junior day. I know TCU is going to have a Mega Camp, so I’m going to go to that. If SMU has one too, I’m [also] going to go.”
The man in the trenches wants to be ready for those opportunities as he continues to prove himself to college coaches at events like those, and during spring football, fall camp, and his upcoming senior season at Pine Tree High School, so he is actively working to improve his game and skills.
“Really focus on myself and getting my [Pine Tree] team better,” said Reddic. “Play well, and work on my hands and explosiveness off the ball.”
“Show up and do my part,” he added. “And help out the [Pine Tree] D-Line and O-Line.”
Reddic definitely has the drive to be successful at the next level, and he sees himself as a good fit wherever he ends up playing.
“I’m big and tough, and I like contact,” Reddic said of what he brings to the sport at the defensive line position.
AERYN HAMPTON
According to Daingerfield athletic director and head football coach Davin Nelson, Class of 2024 four-star recruit Aeryn Hampton has transferred from Daingerfield to Carthage, and his athletic eligibility is dependent on UIL paperwork.
Hampton currently has 27 college football offers. His top seven schools are Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas.
CHASE SMITH
Longview defensive back Chase Smith received his first FCS offer from Texas Southern on February 21.
The 2024 prospect produced 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception during his junior campaign in 2022.
BO HAMMONS
Beckville running back and linebacker Bo Hammons picked up an offer from Division III power Mary Hardin-Baylor on February 23.
The two-way 2023 recruit excelled on the offensive side with 100 carries for 1,050 yards and 18 touchdowns, and 20 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns on the offensive side, and provided the defensive unit with 92 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback pressures, two interceptions, and one forced fumble during his senior season in the fall.
CASEY POE
Lindale offensive tackle Casey Poe’s latest college football offer arrived from Michigan State on February 21. He also has 19 other opportunities at Alabama, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Baylor, BYU, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
He recorded 71 knockdowns, only allowed one sack, and was graded 89 percent during his junior season in 2022.
TRAVIS JACKSON
Tyler Legacy defensive end Travis Jackson has attracted four schools in the last week and a half. That has come in the form of offers from Central Michigan on February 15, Oklahoma State on February 17, and both Bowling Green and Texas State on February 21.
The 2024 recruit also received six other opportunities at Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Texas Tech, and UNLV prior to that stretch. He recorded 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine quarterback pressures, seven and a half sacks, two pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery during his junior campaign in 2022.
GEKYLE BAKER
Brownsboro wide receiver and defensive back Gekyle Baker received an offer from Texas A&M on February 22. He also has nine other college football opportunities at Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech and UTSA.
He caught 51 passes for 712 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season in 2022.