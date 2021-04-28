Merrick Taylor enjoyed a successful golf career at Pine Tree and earned the signing day ceremony for his future career at Weatherford College at his high school library on Thursday afternoon.
“I really like the town and the golf coach,” Taylor said of what sold him on the college opportunity. “I‘ve got really close with him over the past month or two. Me and him really mingle well, so that’s one of the big points.”
Taylor has only played competitive golf since his freshman year of high school and understands the impressive magnitude of becoming a college golfer in such a short period of time.
“You start off freshman year and you’re not that good and by the time you get to senior year, you really realize how much you’ve accomplished and how far you’ve come,” he said. “It’s just crazy to think about.”
Taylor will have the unique opportunity to help restart a college athletic program. That’s because Weatherford College is expanding its sports offering and presence by bringing back a number of sports over the next couple of years, including men’s golf in the 2021-2022 academic year. He plans to make the most of the special occasion and be one of the team leaders as early as his freshman season next year and throughout his college career.
“It’s very exciting,” said Taylor. “You can make the program something that is notable.”
“I’m just going to go play as good as I can and try to lead the team,” he also said. “I’ve always been more the leading person and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”
Weatherford College, a current member of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference in the National Junior College Athletic Association, is led by former professional golfer Jesse Speirs. That played a role in Taylor’s decision because he’s developed a strong relationship with him this spring and he’s excited to lean on his future coach’s experience and knowledge in the progression of his career.
“He can really teach part of the mental game that I don’t have because he’s been there and he’s done it,” Taylor said of Speirs. “And he has shots that he’s learned over the years that he can teach me. He can really get into depth.”
Taylor has a track record of finishing tournaments from his victories at the Twisted 54 tournament, Panther Invitational and Bobcat Invitational and runner-up finish at the Lobo Invitational, so he can reach new heights at the college level and beyond.
“I want to play for about two years at Weatherford and then hopefully be able to transfer to that D-1 school on scholarship,” he said. “And then when I get done with college, I would like to try to make it pro.”