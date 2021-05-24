Malaeka Wilson, who racked up more than 600 kills and 100 blocks in a three-year varsity career for Pine Tree’s volleyball program, will take her dominant net game to the next level after signing a national letter-of-intent on Tuesday with Mountain View College.
“She’s an awesome kid. She’s a leader on and off the court,” said Lady Pirate head coach Lacy Coldiron, who coached Wilson for two of her three varsity seasons at Pine Tree.
“She always gives 100%, whether it’s in practice, a game or studying between games. She broke down film and stats and scouting reports on her own. She’s just a hard-working kid.”
Wilson recorded 159 kills, 43 aces and 31 blocks in 2018, and added 198 kills, 60 aces, 55 blocks and 163 digs as a junior. She capped her Lady Pirate career with 241 kills, 230 digs, 26 blocks, 24 aces and an 87.2% showing from the service stripe as a senior in 2020.
Coldiron said Wilson is the kind of player she hopes younger kids in the program emulate.
“A lot of the younger kids already look up to her,” Coldiron said. “If they came to a game, they knew who Malaeka Wilson was. She’s a great example to show to the future kids.”
Mountain View, located in Dallas, competes in the NJCAA Region V Dallas Athletic Conference along with Brookhaven, Eastfield, North Lake, Cedar Valley and Richland.