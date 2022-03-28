White Oak's Tyler Puckett and Tatum's Aidan Anthony turned in solid performances, earning top baseball honors for games played March 21-26.
Puckett tossed a no-hitter against Ore City to earn East Texas Pitcher of the Week honors, and Anthony hit .636 in two games to pick up ET Hitter of the Week accolades.
In a 17-2 win over Ore City, Puckett worked five innings, striking out 12, walking two and throwing 57 of his 93 pitches for strikes. That win ran his record to 5-0 on the season, and the Roughneck hurler has a 0.32 earned run average, 42 strikeouts and 16 walks in 21.1 innings of action.
Anthony went 7-for-11 at the plate for Tatum in wins against West Rusk (4-3 in 13 innings) and Arp (24-2). He had a triple, two doubles, two RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases and is hitting .517 for the season with four doubles, a triple, eight RBI and 13 runs scored.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Pine Tree's Max Gidden struck out eight, walked three and gave up a run on six hits in a 3-1, complete-game victory over Sulphur Springs.
Spring Hill's Easton Ballard struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run on five hits in six innings in a win over Lindale. Teammate Marshall Lipsey worked two innings and got a win against Pine Tree and pitched one frame against Lindale. He struck out four, walked one and did not allow a run.
Spring Hill's Jace Burns struck out 11, walked one and gave up a run on two hits in seven innings against New Diana.
Pittsburg's Ty Price worked a complete game against Paris, striking out 14, walking one and giving up no earned runs on four hits.
Tatum's Landen Tovar entered in the sixth inning of Tatum's 13-inning marathon against West Rusk. He worked seven full frames, striking out five, giving up one unearned run and earning the pitching win.
Union Grove's Hunter Cannon struck out 12 with no walks, giving up no runs on three hits in six innings against Big Sandy.
Mineola's Spencer Joyner struck out 19, walked two and gave up one unearned run in a win over Quitman.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Jax Stovall went 4-for-8 with a double, RBI, three walks, four runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Marshall Lipsey doubled twice, singled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Pittsburg's Ty Price hit .800 in two games (4-for-5) with a walk and two RBI.
White Oak's Landon Anderson went 4-for-5 with a double, two walks, four RBI, a runs scored and a stolen base.
Rains' Zach Sheppard hit .676 for the week with four RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a hit by pitch.