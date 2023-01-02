poll.jpg
Undefeated Purdue was a near-unanimous No. 1 and Charleston entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in 20 years in the men’s basketball poll released Monday.

Purdue (13-0) garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes to remain ensconced atop the Top 25. The Boilermakers are followed by Houston (14-1) and Kansas (12-1), both of whom moved up one spot from last week.

UConn (14-1) dropped two spots to No. 4 after losing its first game of the season, 83-73 to Xavier. The Huskies collected one first-place vote.

Arizona (13-1) remains unchanged at No. 5.

Texas (12-1), Alabama (11-2), Tennessee (11-2), Gonzaga (12-3) and UCLA (13-2) round out the top 10.

Charleston (14-1) entered the poll at No. 23 on the strength of a 13-game winning streak since a loss to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11. The Cougars are in the poll for the first time since a brief stint at No. 25 in 2002-03.

Xavier (12-3) was the week’s biggest jumper, rising four spots to No. 18 after the win over UConn. Baylor (10-3) dropped seven spots to No. 19 after a 15-point loss at Iowa State. The Cyclones (10-2) entered the poll at No. 25.

Missouri (12-1) entered the poll at No. 20 after beating Kentucky last week. Ohio State (10-3) also makes a return to the Top 25, at No. 24.

Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia and North Carolina all fell out of the poll.

