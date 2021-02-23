West Rusk defensive lineman Torami Dixon headed up a long list of East Texas players selected on Tuesday to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team for the 2020 season.
Dixon, a 6-4, 225-pound junior, was a first team selection on the team that was picked by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members around the state.
The Raider standout was joined on the first team by Mineola senior guard Jackson Anderson and Mineola senior running back Trevion Sneed.
Dixon finished the season with 107 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and 12 quarterback pressures - earning district Defensive MVP honors.
Anderson, who has singed with Colorado, graded out at 96 percent for the season with 62 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed. Sneed, who signed with SMU, carried 337 times for 3,082 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Huntington's Ayden Colbert was named first-team punter.
Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks and Canadian linebacker Ethan Jackson were named 3A Players of the Year.
Brooks, who signed with Texas, rushed for 3,530 yards and 62 touchdowns for Division I runner-up Hallettsville. He also had 17 catches for 319 yards and three scores.
Jackson had 158 tackles and 30 tackles for loss for Division II state champ Canadian.
Jim Ned's Matt Fanning earned Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to the Division I championship.
Other East Texas players honored were:
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Tackle, Jon Branch, Waskom; Center, Trent Bolt, Gladewater; Receiver D.J. Allen, Gladewater; Tight end, Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields; Fullback, Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt; All-Purpose, Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola; Kicker, Eduardo Jaimes, Sabine
Defense
Line, Kobe Kendrick, Mineola; Linebacker, Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields and Dee Lewis, Daingerfield; Secondary, Zion Hopes, Jefferson; Kick returner, Davarious Clark, Hooks
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Tackle, Za'Kylon Williams, Daingerfield; Center, Erik Waldo, Malakoff; Fullback, Tsean Hamilton, Waskom
Defense
Line, Ja'Kalyn Hayes, Daingerfield, Cole Gaddis, Malakoff and Michael Cooper, Waskom; Linebacker, Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk; Secondary, Zay Thomas, Waskom and Hunter Mayes, Huntington; Punter, Cooper McClure, Atlanta; Utility, Dawaon Pendergrass, Mineola; Kick returner, Zay Thomas, Waskom
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
Tackle, Dawson Adams, Hooks and Aden Collins, Daingerfield; Guard, Rhys Kelley, Paul Pewitt, Justin Kitchen, Elysian Fields, Lance Robertson, Malakoff and Ezequiel Vasquez, Waskom; Center, Tanner Boyd, Hughes Springs and Hector Diaz, Tatum; Receiver, Paxton Keeling, Waskom and Bradan Manning, Elysian Fields; Tight end, Jojo Clark, Harleton and Nathan Jones, Malakoff; Quarterback, Brock Nellor, Mount Vernon, Darion Peace, Malakoff and Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields; Running back, Dominique Allen, Winnsboro; Fullback, Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs; Kicker, Omar Rodriguez, Tatum
Defense
Line, Drennon Fite III, Tatum, Jeremiah Gums, Diboll, David Hall, Troup, Jayden Johnson, Harleton, LeQuinetin Searcy, Daingerfield, Kendrell Webster, Paul Pewitt; Linebacker, Taber Childs, Harleton, Cole Edwards, Hughes Springs, Kaden Mahoney, Troup, Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt, Rhyker Rees, Winnsboro and Peyton Snow, Winona; Secondary, Dalone Fuller, Tatum and Ty Kirkland, Elysian Fields; Kick returners, Michael Everett, Harmony; Utility, Brandon Nations, Malakoff and Tommy Rigsby, Hooks; Punters, Brandon Nations, Malakoff