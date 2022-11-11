West Rusk senior Jimmie Harper, who did damage on offense, defense and special teams for the Raiders in Week 11 of the season, was one of six players honored statewide on Friday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.
Harper, the 3A winner, was joined on the list by Manor's Quinton Joyner in 6A, Lake Creek's Tyvonn Byars in 5A, Glen Rose's Hudson White in 4A, Sonora's Jaime Buitron in 2A and St. Joseph Academy's Ethan Gallegos for private schools.
The award, no in its 17th season, honors players for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Harper came up huge in West Rusk's Week 11 win over Edgewood that clinched the district title for the Raiders.
He finished with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on offense and had 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a quarterback pressure and an interception on defense while also blocking an extra point.
"Jimmie never came off the field," West Rusk head coach Nick Harrison said. "He is a big part of our special teams and ended up blocking a PAT - a small stat some people overlook, but when most young men are standing around there, Jimmie goes all out. When we approached him this year about playing receiver, he never questioned us about it. He jumped right in where he was needed to help the team. He is one of the most gifted athletes you will ever see. We have yet to find what Jimmie can't do."
Joyner, a USC pledge, rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns in his team's win over Round Rock Stoney Point.
Byars carried 33 times for 356 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Brenham.
White passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 188 yards and four more scores in a win over Ferris.
Buitron rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns, passed for 178 yards and two scores and recorded 10 tackles and two sacks in a win over Forsan. He also averaged 45 yards on two punts.
Gallegos completed 31 of 44 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a win over TMI Episcopal.