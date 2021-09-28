West Rusk running back Jamal Ford sprints into a wide open field as Troop defensive back John Barton tries to tackle him on Friday, September 24, 2021, during the football game at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London. The Raiders took over the top spot for Class 3A/2A/TAPPS this week in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll. (Courtney Case/News Journal Photo)