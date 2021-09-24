NEW LONDON — Andon Mata and Tate Winings both had three rushing touchdowns as No. 7 West Rusk remained undefeated with a 58-20 win over previously unbeaten Troup in the District 9-3A Division II opener Friday night at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Mata got the scoring quickly started with a 69-yard TD run just more than a minute into the contest. The extra point was blocked by Troup’s Jovany Zavala to make the score 6-0.
On Troup’s first play from scrimmage, Grayson Hearon was intercepted by Noah Murphy. On the next play, Mata threw a 24-yard TD pass to Will Jackson to give the Raiders a 13-0 lead with 10:28 on the clock.
Two plays later, it was another interception as Wesley Griffin picked off the pass and returned it 19 yards to the Troup 19.
The Tigers’ defense stood tall, stopping the Raiders on fourth down inside the red zone.
In the final minute of the first quarter, West Rusk got its third interception as Geremiah Smith picked off the pass.
Troup got on the board with 8:05 left in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Hearon to cut the score to 13-7.
West Rusk came right back with an 8-yard touchdown run by Mata to take a 20-7 lead.
Winings found the end zone for the first time with 2:12 left on the clock from 2 yards out following a 72-yard run by Jamal Ford before John Barton made the touchdown-saving tackle. Mata threw the 2-point conversion to Clayton Keith to make the score 28-7 at halftime.
Troup got the ball first in the second half and was forced to punt. The Raiders fumbled the ball on the return, and it was recovered by Zavala. Troup got inside the 10-yard line but was stopped on fourth down. Two plays later, Charles Boyd got an interception, and Trae Davis followed with a 41-yard touchdown run.
With Troup inching closer and West Rusk forcing a fourth down, the Raiders knew they had to make something happen. West Rusk faked a punt, and Mata’s pass to Jackson was just enough to pick up a first down. The Raiders turned that into a 14-play 67-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and ended in a 6-yard touchdown run by Winings to make the score 35-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
West Rusk scored on a 26-yard run by Mata with 9:12 left in the game. After a fumble recovery by Griffin, Winings had a 26-yard touchdown run to quickly make the score 49-14.
Troup then got a 33-yard touchdown run by Davis. Xander Mason blocked the extra point, and Ty Harper returned it the other way to put the score at 51-20 with 4:11 to play. Murphy added a 6-yard touchdown run in the final minute.
West Rusk finished with 503 yards. Ford rushed for 164 yards on 15 carries. Mata had eight carries for 126 yards, and Winings added 81 yards on 10 carries. Mata also threw for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 of 17 passing.
Davis carried the ball 22 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns for Troup. Hearon was 13 of 28 for 142 yards.
Troup (4-1) will host rival Arp next week. West Rusk (5-0) will play at Arp on Oct. 8.