TATUM – West Rusk and Waskom battled blustery conditions during Thursday night’s Class 3A Division II area round football playoff game at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium, but the Raiders scored the go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds remaining to earn a thrilling 41-37 win against the Wildcats.
West Rusk advanced with an improved 10-2 season record to next week’s Class 3A Division II Region III semifinal against Harmony or Hooks, while Waskom finished its 2022 campaign with a 6-5 mark.
“We knew going into it that it was going to be a tough one for us,” West Rusk athletic director and head football coach Nick Harrison said of the tough playoff matchup on Thursday. “[Waskom has] gotten better throughout the year.”
“Every team has the capability of winning,” he added. “It’s just who’s going to perform the best that night. In the end with the last 11 seconds left, we were able to put the final score on the board.”
West Rusk kicked off to start the game, and made the most of a fumble on Waskom’s return. Tate Winings picked up the ball, and ran it all the way to the end zone for a quick Raider touchdown and 7-0 lead.
Waskom bounced back with a lengthy scoring driven that resulted in Caden Edwards’ 20-yard touchdown run. That made it a 7-7 score with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
West Rusk started an early second quarter drive at its own six-yard line. A few plays later, Mata’s first completion of the night landed in the hands of Geremiah Smith, and resulted in a 91-yard touchdown connection to give the Raiders a 14-7 edge at the 9:08 mark of the period.
Mata finished the night with a 14-of-25 passing performance for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
Waskom answered late in the first half when Tesean Hamilton carried the ball the final seven yards of a scoring drive to cut the gap to 14-13 with 52 seconds remaining until halftime, but the score remained the same when the Wildcats missed their extra point attempt.
It might’ve been a low-scoring game at halftime, but the teams changed the trend with a quick start to the third quarter.
West Rusk expanded its lead to 21-13 during Noah Murphy’s five-yard touchdown run at the 10:50 mark of the period.
Elijah Morris helped Waskom answer with a 46-yard touchdown run, but his team missed its first of three two-point conversion attempts in the period to still trail 21-19 at the 8:42 mark.
Mata found Smith again on a 45-yard touchdown connection, but West Rusk’s 27-19 lead remained because it also fell short of a two-point conversion attempt with 7:42 left in the quarter.
Ty Harper would then tack on a 33-yard touchdown run to give West Rusk a 34-19 advantage at the 5:21 mark of the frame.
Waskom stormed back with the next three scores to take a 37-34 lead in the fourth. Nate Espy produced a 13-yard touchdown run, and Edwards followed with a 34-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before Hamilton added a seven-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left in the fourth and final frame.
But, Mata connected with Smith on a 15-yard touchdown pass to wrap up his team’s game-winning drive with 11 seconds remaining in the game.