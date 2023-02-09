CORSICANA - DaVeon Thomas led three Rangers into double figures with 23 points, and Kilgore College avenged a loss against Navarro College on Wednesday with an 81-73 Region XIV Conference victory.
Thomas also had nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block for the Rangers, who had dropped a 96-84 decision to the Bulldogs at home back on Jan. 18.
Wednesday's win, the third in a row and fourth in five games for Kilgore, moves the Rangers to 17-7 overall and 9-5 in the conference. Navarro drops to 14-10 and 7-7 with the loss.
Isaac Hoberecht added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists for Kilgore, connecting on 4 of 7 3-point attempts and 5 of six free throws. Joe Manning chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists, Dorian Benford nine points and five rebounds, Terrance Dixon nine points, four rebounds and three blocks, Kingsley Ijeoma four points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Julian Kiett two points.
The Rangers led 44-41 at halftime.
Kilgore will return to action on Saturday, hosting Trinity Valley in a 2:30 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium. The game is the second of a double header, with the KC women battling TVCC in a noon showdown.