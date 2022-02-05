KILGORE — Da’Sean Nelson was having no part of another Navarro upset.
Nelson put the exclamation point on No. 5 ranked Kilgore College’s 62-56 win over the Bulldogs here Saturday, throwing down an emphatic, two-handed dunk off a pass from Isaac Hoberecht to seal the deal in a Region XIV Conference contest at Masters Gymnasium.
The win moved Kilgore to 22-2 overall and 12-2 in conference play, and also avenged one of KC’s two losses on the year. Navarro (13-11, 7-7) knocked of the Rangers by a point (65-64) when the two teams met back on Jan. 15 in Corsicana.
The Bulldogs threatened to steal another one on Saturday, trimming a KC 12-point lead down to three late in the contest, but Nelson split a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left to push the lead back to four and then found himself all alone in the corner by the Ranger bench. Hoberecht lofted the long pass to Nelson, and Nelson threw it down to ice the win.
Paul Otieno led the way for KC with 18 points and nine rebounds to go along with a couple of blocks. Nelson finished with 13 points, Dantwan Grimes 12 points and five assists, Duane Posey seven points and Tobias Roland, Hoberecht and Daveon Thomas four points apiece. Hoberecht dished out seven assists, and Thomas hand out five.
Justin Thomas scored 24 in the loss for Navarro. Jaylen Harrison added 17.
The Rangers found themselves in an 11-4 hole early, but a layup from Grimes at the 13:45 mark sparked a 12-0 KC run and the home team never trailed again.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to three on a baseline triple from Thomas, but Grimes sent the Rangers into the break with a 28-22 lead when he hammered home a 22-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Otieno took over down low in the second half, scoring 10 points off a variety of moves inside along with a couple of free throws, and KC enjoyed a 57-45 lead after two free throws from Grimes with 2:32 left.
Navarro used the free throw line to stay in the game, pulling to within seven (57-50) with 58 seconds left, and back-to-back triples from Harrison and Thomas got the Bulldogs to within three points before Nelson shut things down with his free throw and rim-rattling dunk
The Rangers, 5-1 since the January loss to Navarro, will visit Trinity Valley on Wednesday.