With an eye toward August, the Kilgore College Rangers have a full slate of practices and one scrimmage scheduled during the month of April to get them ready for the grind that is the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.
The Rangers, coming off an 8-4 season a year ago, will open spring drills at 7 a.m. on Monday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
The team will work from 7-9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday for the next three weeks, and then have that same schedule Monday through Wednesday April 24-26 before closing out spring practice with a Blue/White Game on Saturday, April 29.
"They do all of the lifting and running and sitting through meetings just to get to be on that field. They are foaming at the mouth and ready to go, and Monday is that day," KC head coach Willie Gooden said. "I feel like through seven weeks of strength and conditioning and meetings we've gotten bigger, faster and stronger, and our football IQ is better. We've grown as football players, and now we're looking to see that translate to the field."
Kilgore Closed out the regular season with wins over Tyler (31-14) and Blinn (51-14) last fall to earn the No. 4 seed in the conference playoffs, and then knocked off No. 1 Trinity Valley (38-10) and No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute (39-12) before falling to Butler (Kansas), 28-24), in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
"I think we have a solid core coming back," Gooden said. "We don't have a tremendous amount of experience, but we did have a bunch of kids get some playing time last year so they shouldn't be big-eyed the first game in the fall."
KC averaged 357.3 yards and 35.3 points per game last season (202.8 rushing, 154.6 passing), and the Rangers return key blockers Braden Uhlmann (6-4, 295) and Caleb Leonard (6-3, 320) along with a solid trio of running backs.
"We lost Donerio Davenport, and he was obviously our main guy (1,203 yards, 18 TDs). He was the offensive MVP in the conference, but he was the only older guy we had. We have Kaden Meredith (Longview), Trae Epps (Kilgore) and Mason Courtney (Carthage) back. They are all East Texas kids and Division I transfers, and we're excited to see what they bring to the table.
Meredith carried 58 times for 434 yards (7.5 average) and four touchdowns in 2022. Courtney picked up 98 yards and scored twice on 26 carries, and Epps had 92 yards and a TD on 20 attempts.
Transfers Cam Peters (UTSA) and Tyler Webb (Idaho State) will battle for the quarterback spot. Peters checks in at 6-4, 210 pounds and Webb is 6-3, 210.
The defense brings back linebackers Vincent Paige (104 tackles, 7 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked kick) and Jemari Seals (34 tackles, 2 sacks) and defensive end Derek Burns (35 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 2 blocked kicks) from a unit that allowed 258.3 yards and 15.3 points per game and came away with 51 sacks, 46 takeaways (21 fumbles, 25 interceptions) and blocked 12 kicks.
"I'll feel good if we can find a solid core offensively, defensively and on special teams. ...kids who can come out and play in game one in the fall," Gooden said of his hopes for the next month of spring drills. "We want to make sure we finish very crisp on fundamentals and technique and be sound in all three phases."
NOTES: The Rangers released their nine-game regular-season schedule earlier this week, and it includes two games at Longview's Lobo Stadium, three at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore and road games at Tyler, NMMI, Cisco and Blinn ... KC will open the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Tyler, followed by a 3 p.m. game against Northeastern Oklahoma on Sept. 9 at Lobo Stadium, 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at NMMI, 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 in Kilgore against Navarro, 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Cisco, 3 p.m. onOct. 7 in Kilgore against Gordon Prep (Homecoming), 3 p.m. in Kilgore on Oct. 21 against Trinity Valley (Hall of Fame game), 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Lobo Stadium against Tyler and 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Blinn.