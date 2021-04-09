From Staff Reports
JACKSONVILLE — For the second night in a row, the Kilgore College Rangers knocked off a team that had defeated them twice in the regular season.
This time, it earned the Rangers a trip to the championship game of the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
Kilgore (17-5) handed Navarro (16-6) a 77-62 setback on Friday in the tournament semifinals at John Alexander Gymnasium. The Rangers, winners of eight in a row and nine of their last 10, will meet Trinity Valley (22-1) at 7 p.m. tonight for the championship and a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.
Navarro had notched 74-57 and 78-60 wins over the Rangers during the regular season, but KC — which on Thursday defeated a Blinn team that won twice against them in the regular season — would not be denied this time around.
KJ Jenkins and Da’Sean Jenkins were hitting from long-range all night to spark the Rangers. Jenkins scored 24 points, including 7 of 12 from 3-point land. Nelson had a double-double with 24 points (4 of 6 from 3) and 14 rebounds.
The KC-TVCC winner receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas scheduled for April 19-25.
Kilgore and TVCC split the regular season series, with KC opening the season in Athens with a 71-68 win on Jan. 20. TVCC defeated Kilgore in Kilgore on Feb. 27, 74-65.