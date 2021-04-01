KC Sports Information
TYLER — Rivalry games are almost always tight and this one was no different with the Kilgore College men slipping past Tyler Junior College, 67-62, in Region XIV Conference action at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC got within six points with 1:27 left in the game when Mason Matthews nailed a 3-pointer, but KC’s Dantwan Grimes responded with a 3-pointer of his own to take back the 9-point lead with a minute left.
After an Apache turnover and a missed one-and-one by KC, TJC’s Jestin Porter hit a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left to get within six points again, 65-59.
After being fouled, KC’s Malik Grant drained both free throws then Porter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score 67-62.
Grimes and KJ Jenkins each scored 13 points, while Stephan Morris came off of the bench to score 12.
KC (14-5), winners of five in a row and six of seven, has one final regular season game at 4 p.m. today at Masters Gymnasium against Victoria College before starting the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville April 6.