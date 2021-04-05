MIAMI, Okla. - The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers held on for a 14-13 win over the Northeastern Oklahoma Golden Norsemen on Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Robertson Stadium.
The Rangers (2-0) got first-half rushing touchdowns from Chance Amie and Garrison Johnson to lead 14-7 at halftime, and then gave up six to the Norsemen in the third period. Quinton Sharkey, who finished with 16 tackles on the day, blocked the extra point after NEO's third-quarter TD to keep the Rangers on top 14-13.
Amie carried 19 times for 113 yards to pace the Rangers on the ground. Johnson carried nine times for 67 yards.
Keith Harris added 12 tackles, Charles Hill nine tackles and a sack and Jacob Washington eight tackles for the Rangers. Fred Hill recorded a sack, and Antonio Brooks and Damien Crawford recovered fumbles for the Rangers.
Kilgore (2-0) will return home on Saturday to host New Mexico Military Institute in a 3 p.m. contest at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.