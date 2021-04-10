From Staff Reports
JACKSONVILLE — K.J. Jenkins helped get the Kilgore College Rangers to the title game of the Region XIV Conference Tournament with his outside shooting.
On Saturday, he sent the Rangers to the NJCAA National Tournament thanks to some clutch work at the free throw line.
Jenkins, fouled on a 3-point attempt with 10.3 seconds left, sank two of three freebies to give the Rangers a 68-67 win over No. 1 seed Trinity Valley at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Trinity Valley had one final shot at the buzzer, but it wouldn’t fall and the Rangers earned their first trip to the national tournament since the 2013 season.
Kilgore (18-5) opened the season with a 71-68 win over Trinity Valley, and the Cardinals did not lose again until Saturday — including a 74-65 win over Kilgore in Kilgore back on Feb. 27. The Cardinals drop to 22-2 with the loss.
Jenkins finished with 18 points to pace Kilgore. He was 3-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line in the game, and finished the three-game tournament 15 for 28 from long range.
Paul Otieno had 12 points, Dantwan Grimes 10 points, Stephan Morris 10 points and six rebounds, Da’Sean Nelson eight points and seven rebounds, Duane Posey six points and Tysen Banks and Godwin Illumoka two points apiece. Banks led with five assists, and Grimes handed out four.
Dashawn Davis scored 14 points, Jakevion Buckley and Anderson Mirambeaux 13 apiece and Trevon Fuller 11 in the loss for Trinity Valley.
Kilgore led 32-29 at halftime.