HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kilgore College's quarterfinal opponent at the NJCAA National Basketball Division I Tournament Thursday is a tournament veteran.
Just not at this level.
The No. 3 ranked and No. 3 tournament seed Rangers will take on No. 11 seed Triton at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Kilgore is 31-2 on the season after opening the tournament on Wednesday with a 56-48 win over South Plains. Triton is 29-5 and has won twice at the national tournament this week - knocking off Caldwell Tech (88-62) and Indian River State (95-86).
Triton has played at the NJCAA Division II level since the 1996-97 season, earning six national tournaments berths during that span - finishing as the runner-up in 2015-16 and winning the Division II national title in 2017-18. The Trojans also placed third in 2010-11, sixth in 1996-97 and eighth in 2005-06.
The quarterfinal matchup features a KC team that can score, but relies on stingy defense when it comes time to put teams away, against a Triton team that has scored more than 100 points nine times this season and has topped 90 points in 14 of its 34 games.
Kilgore has won 11 in a row, and Wednesday's opening win over South Plans marked the eighth time in those 11 games the Rangers have held an opponent to 60 points or less. The Rangers forced 14 turnovers against the Texans, and held South Plains to 15 of 55 shooting from the floor.
Offensively, KC was balanced with Mason Taylor scoring 12 points, Da'Sean Nelson and Da'Veon Thomas adding 10 apiece, Dantwan Grimes scoring nine, Paul Otieno eight, Duane Posey four and Isaac Hoberecht three.
Triton placed six players in twin figures against Indian River State on Wednesday, with Patrick Suemnick scoring 21 to lead the way. Suemnick also had 18 on Tuesday against Caldwell Tech.
Other quarterfinal games Thursday include No. 1 seed Salt Lake (33-1) vs. No. 8 Odessa (28-6) at noon, No. 2 Dodge City (30-4) vs. No. 10 Northwest Florida State (28-5) at 2 p.m. and No. 5 Chipola (29-5) vs. No. 13 Harcum (32-2) at 6 p.m.
Friday's Final Four games are set for 5 and 7 p.m., with the national title contest scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.