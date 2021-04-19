HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Kilgore College’s first trip back to the NJCAA National Tournament ended with a loss to host team Hutchinson Community College here Monday as the Blue Dragons used a balanced scoring attack to hand the Rangers a 95-86 setback at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The Rangers, who had won nine in a row and 10 of 11 heading into the tournament opener, end the season with an 18-6 record. Hutchinson (19-6) moves on to take on No. 1 seed and unbeaten (23-0) Mineral Area on Tuesday.
It was the fourth overall meeting between Kilgore and Hutchinson and second at the NJCAA National Tournament. The Rangers defeated the Blue Dragons 83-78 at the event back in 1958 and went on to win a national championship.
Kilgore, making its sixth trip to the national tournament and first since 2013, trailed 39-38 at halftime today.
K.J. Jenkins finished with 34 points, and Da’Sean Nelson had 29 in the loss for the Rangers. Paul Otieno and Duane Posey scored six apiece, Stephan Morris four, Dantwan Grimes three and Tysen Banks and Godwin Ilumoka two each.
Posey led the Rangers with six rebounds, and Otieno had five boards. Grimes and Jenkins added three assists apiece, with Jenkins and Banks coming up with two steals each. Nelson and Otieno had two blocks apiece.
Jaden Okon led the way for Hutchinson with 16 points. Josh Baker added 15, Majok Kuath, Stephan Gabriel and Isaiah Bujdoso 12 apiece and Chris Robinson 11. Bryan Selebangue finished with nine.