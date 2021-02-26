KILGORE — Trinity Valley avenged its only loss of the season on Saturday, building a big halftime lead and holding on for a 74-65 win over the Kilgore College Rangers in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
The Cardinals (8-1) led 45-23 at halftime.
KC, which notched a 71-69 win against TVCC in Athens in the season-opener for both teams, drops to 5-3 with the loss.
Darry Moore led a balanced scoring attack for the Cardinals with 14 points. Anderson Mirambeaux added 13, Dashawn Davis 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and Tuongthach Gathek 10 points and 10 rebounds.
KC was led by Dantwan Grimes with 20 points. K.J. Jenkins added 16 points and four assists, Da’Sean Nelson eight points and five rebounds, Paul Otieno six points, 11 rebounds and three assists, Tysen Banks six points, Stephan Morris four points and Javonne Lowrey two points.
The Rangers will host Jacksonville in a 6 p.m. contest on Monday back at Masters Gymnasium.
WOMEN
The KC Lady Rangers snapped a two-game losing skid and handed Paris its first conference loss with a 61-56 road win on Saturday.
Kilgore moves to 5-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference and Paris drops to 4-3 and 3-1.
The Lady Rangers will visit Blinn on Monday.