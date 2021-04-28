Kilgore (5-0) vs. Southern- Shreveport (1-2)7 p.m. Thursday
R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
SU-S: Danny Palmer
Last week: Kilgore 35, Tyler 13; Southern University-Shreveport 40, North American University 26
Up next: Cisco at Kilgore (May 8); SU-S at Ellsworth (May 8)
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays(39 of 61, 624 yards, 3 TD; 3 TD rushing) … QB Chance Amie (16 of 36, 253 yards, 3 TD; 4 TD rushing) … RB Kennieth Lacy (42 carries, 479 yards, 3 TD) … RB Garrison Johnson (37 carries, 247 yards, 3 TD) … WR Bailee Davenport (26 carries, 233 yards, 1 TD) … RB Brandon Webb (25 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD) … WR Willie McCoy (16 catches, 341 yards, 2 TD) … WR Marques Pearson (15 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (43 tackles, 3 sacks) … LB Keith Harris (42 tackles) … DL Maurice Westmoreland (22 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … DL Marcus Wiser (3 sacks) … DL Alex Sith (FR, INT)
Did you know: Southern University-Shreveport is in its first season playing football in Shreveport, but was formerly called Southeast Prep and then Texas A&T before moving headquarters to Shreveport … Palmer coached at Tyler Junior College for 13 seasons before retiring from there and then becoming head coach for the Jaquars … Kilgore was 3-0 against Southeast Prep (52-15 in 2014, 58-13 in 2013) and 53-0 in 2012) and 3-0 against Texas A&T (70-14 in 2019, 45-0 in 2018 and 49-14 in 2015)