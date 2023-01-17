The Kilgore College Rangers will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday when the Navarro Bulldogs visit KC's Masters Gymnasium for a Region XIV Conference battle.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
The Rangers are 13-5 overall and 5-3 in the Region XIV Conference after suffering an 84-67 setback at Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday.
Navarro brings an 11-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the conference into tonight's game.
The teams met twice last season, with Navarro snapping Kilgore's 17-game winning streak to open the season with a 65-64 decision and KC earning a 62-56 victory when the teams met again later in the season in Kilgore.
Two seasons ago, Navarro won both regular season meetings against the Rangers, but Kilgore notched a 77-62 win in the Region XIV Conference semifinals.
Navarro is 6-4 against the Rangers in the last 10 meetings between the two teams. Three of the 10 games have been settled by two points.
Panola currently sits atop the Region XIV Conference East Zone standings with a 6-2 record, followed by Kilgore, Navarro, Tyler (4-4), Paris (4-4), Trinity Valley (3-5) and Bossier Parish (2-6).
In the South Zone, Lee is 8-0, followed by Blinn (6-2), Coastal Bend (5-3), Angelina (3-4), Lamar State-Port Arthur (2-6), Victoria (2-6) and Jacksonville (1-7).
Following tonight's game, the Rangers will not play at home again until Jan. 28 against Panola College.
WOMEN
The KC Lady Rangers will travel to Brenham today to take on Blinn in a 5:30 p.m. contest.
Kilgore is 7-10 overall and 1-3 in the Region XIV Conference after falling at home against Tyler on Saturday (75-69). The Lady Rangers have dropped three in a row by 5, 8 and 6 points.
Blinn is 15-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
The Lady Rangers defeated Blinn in the first of three meetings between the two teams last season, earning a 69-65 victory. Blinn won the second regular season game, 70-61, and then edged the Lady Rangers 56-52 in the Region XIV Conference Semifinals.
Trinity Valley and Tyler join Blinn with 3-0 records in conference play, followed by Panola and Angelina at 3-1, KC at 1-3, Coastal Bend at 0-3 and Jacksonville and Paris at 0-4.
The Lady Rangers will return home to take on Coastal Bend in a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday.