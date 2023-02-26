KILGORE - Free throws, rebounding and solid defense typically separate the contenders from the pretenders when March basketball rolls around.
The Kilgore College Rangers put all three on display Saturday to end a three-game losing skid by knocking off the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers 71-66 in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
It was the final home game of the season for the Rangers (18-10, 10-8), who will close out the regular season at Paris on Wednesday. Bossier Parish drops to 13-15 and 5-13 with the loss.
The Region XIV Conference Tournament opens on March 7 at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Kilgore hit 18 of 21 free throws Saturday, including 11 of 12 in the second half. The Rangers also held a 36-25 edge in the rebounding department, and held a Bossier Parish team that had scored 96 point in its last outing and was averaging 82 points per game before Saturday, to just 66 points.
Joe Manning paced the Rangers with 17 points, adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot. Tyree Davis scored 13 points, Isaac Hoberecht added 10 points, seven assists and three of KC's eight steals. DaVeon Thomas finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists, Terrance Dixon seven points, five rebounds and three blocks, Dorian Benford seven points, Kingsley Ijeoma six points and Julian Kiett two points.
Damani Claxton had 18 points, D'Marcus Hall 14 and Hugh Clarkin 10 for Bossier Parish. Former Big Sandy standout Elijah Beard finished with four points and three rebounds.
The Rangers threatened to run away with things early, going on a 12-0 run to build a 16-4 lead. Dixon started things with a free throw and a thunderous dunk off a dish from Hoberecht, and Manning had five points during the outburst.
Bossier Parish, which went 4:09 without points, battled back late in the half with an 8-0 run of its own to get to within a bucket (29-27), but Manning and Ijeoma connected for KC to give the Rangers a 3-27 halftime lead.
The second half was tight throughout, with ties of 39, 42, 46, 57 and 59, and the Cavaliers took a 61-59 lead on a pair of free throws from Claxton.
KC went back on top to stay with a triple from Manning, but BPCC kept it close when Hall dropped in a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to make it a 67-66 contest.
The Rangers put it away with two free throws from Manning before forcing a Cavalier turnover on the inbounds play and then getting two more from the charity stripe from Davis to make the final 71-66.
NOTES: Panola leads the Region XIV Conference East Zone standings at 17-2, followed by Kilgore and Trinity Valley at 10-8, Navarro and Tyler at 8-10, Paris at 6-12 and Bossier Parish at 5-13 ... In the South, it's Lee at 16-2, followed by Blinn (15-3), Coastal Bend (11-7), Angelina (8-10), Lamar State-Port Arthur (6-13), Victoria (4-14) and Jacksonville (3-15) ... Panola (Tuesday) and Lamar State (Lone Star College) will play non-conference games to finish the regular season. In conference action Wednesday, it's KC at Paris, Victoria at Lee, Tyler at Bossier Parish, Navarro at Trinity Valley and Angelina at Blinn. Coastal Bend visits Jacksonville on Thursday.