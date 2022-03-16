HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mason Taylor is used to locking down the opposing team’s best shooter, and he isn’t afraid to shoot the ball when he gets the chance.
On Wednesday, Taylor came up big on both ends of the floor, and the No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers are still dancing after a 56-48 win over South Plains at the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Rangers (31-2), who fell in the opening round of the national tournament a year ago here at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, advanced to the quarterfinals with Wednesday’s win. KC will take on Triton at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
South Plains ends the year with a 21-12 record.
Taylor, who averaged just a couple of 3-point attempts per game heading into the national tournament, buried three triples on Wednesday and let the Rangers in scoring with 12 points. He also spent much of the game guarding South Plains’ Kieves Turner, who lit up South Georgia Tech on Tuesday to the tune of 28 points.
Turner finished with 11 on Wednesday.
“In a game like this, you have to have another level of focus,” Taylor said. “You just prepare yourself a little more mentally and physically. I’ve always had confidence in my shot, and I knew No. 4 (Turner) was tough, but I’m used to guarding the other team’s best player. I think at this stage, and in this atmosphere, the entire team just stepped up to another level on defense.”
KC head coach Brian Hoberecht agreed after watching both teams struggle for points in the first half. He said it was solid defense, and dismissed thoughts of national tournament nerves or the fact his team had been idle for 10 days since winning the Region XIV Conference Tournament.
“I think it was just two real good teams knowing how to play defense,” Hoberecht said. “I have a lot of respect for (South Plains coach) Steve Green and how his kids play. It was just two well-prepared teams battling at the start of the game. We’ve hung our hat on our defense all year. We made a few plays early and got up by seven or eight, and that was big for us because we didn’t have to play from behind.”
It marked the third time in the last four games the Rangers have held an opponent to fewer than 60 points.
The Rangers never trailed, taking a quick 5-0 lead and holding the Texans without a bucket and to just a couple of free throws for the first 7:26 of the contest.
A 3-pointer by Da’Veon Thomas and then an old-fashioned 3-point play by Thomas a minute later put the Rangers on top by nine, and KC took a 20-10 lead at the 6:47 mark when Dantwan Grimes buried a 3-pointer before knocking down a short jumper the next time down the floor.
Kilgore’s biggest lead of the first half was 11 after two free throws by Grimes, but South Plains chipped away at the deficit and got it down to five (27-22) at halftime when Jaden Harris hit a runner in the lane.
The Texans pulled to within one at the 17:50 mark of the second half on a couple of free throws from Turner, but Paul Otieno muscled up for an inside bucket, Duane Posey scored off an inbounds pass and Otieno added an offensive board and hoop to quickly put the Rangers back in front by seven (33-26).
The Texans refused to go away, again whittling the lead down to three with 10:43 left on two free throws from Khalifa Sakho. That’s when KC turned things up a notch on defense and Taylor helped seal the deal with a 3-pointer.
Da’Sean Nelson and Thomas had back-to-back defensive gems to keep the Rangers in front. Nelson blocked a shot, gathered in the rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup, and then Thomas got a steal and his own coast-to coast-trip down the floor for a bucket to make it a 44-37 game with 8:56 remaining.
After South Plains got two free throws from Eric Coleman, Jr., Taylor drilled his third triple of the game and the Texans never recovered.
A free throw by Taylor with 21.1 seconds left kept the KC lead at nine, and then Otieno put the finishing touches on the win with a breakaway dunk to make the final 56-48.
Nelson and Thomas both scored 10 for the Rangers, with Grimes scoring nine, Otieno eight, Posey four and Isaac Hoberecht three. Nelson led with six rebounds, Grimes had three assists and Nelson added three blocks and three steals.
Savion Gallion scored 10 in the loss for South Plains. Jaden Harris added eight.