From Staff Reports
TYLER — Defending champion Kilgore College held on for a 54-49 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur on Tuesday in the opening round of the NJCAA Region XIV Basketball Tournament at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Rangers move to 20-10 on the year, and will return to action on Thursday in quarterfinal action. Lamar State-Port Arthur ends the year with a 12-19 record.
Kilgore held a slim 29-27 lead against the Seahawks on Tuesday before outscoring LS-PA 25-22 in the final 20 minutes.
The Rangers held a 36-26 edge in rebounds, hit on 10 of 13 free throws an connected on 4 of 15 shots from 3-point range. LS-PA was 8 for 17 from the free throw line, but did hit 7 of 19 triple attempts.
Joe Manning led a balanced Ranger attack with 15 points. Da’Veon Thomas was close behind with 14. Terrance Dixon added 12, Tyree Davis eight, Julian Kiett four and Michael Miller one.
Thomas and Dixon had seven rebounds apiece. Miller handed out five assists. Kiett had four assists, and Dorian Benford finished with two blocks.
The Seahawks got 13 points from Avontez Ledet, 10 from Adam Sherbakov, eight from Rashawn Ford, Jr., six from John Gaines III and Antonio Batis and three from Deuce Guidry and Jordan Henderson.
Kilgore, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, will take on No. 3 seed Blinn at 8 p.m. on Thursday back at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
In other action on Tuesday, it was No. 9 seed Navarro 74, No. 8 Tyler 72, No. 12 Paris 61, No. 5 Coastal Bend 60 and No. 10 Bossier Parish 62, No. 7 Angelina 55 in overtime.
Thursday’s other games will feature Navaro vs. No. 1 Lee at 1 p.m., Paris vs. No. 4 Trinity Valley at 3 p.m. and Bossier Parish vs. No. 2 Panola at 6 p.m.
WomenWednesday’s quarterfinal schedule includes: No. 1 Blinn (28-2) vs. No. 8 Jacksonville (11-16), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Angelina (16-12) vs. No. 5 Panola (17-12), 3 p.m.; No. 2 Trinity Valley (28-2) vs. No. 7 Paris (10-18), 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Tyler (20-10) vs. No. 6 Kilgore (13-16), 8 p.m.