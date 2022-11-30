KILGORE – The Region XIV Conference basketball schedule is a marathon, not a sprint.
If Wednesday’s conference opener at Masters Gymnasium is any indication, it’ll also be a heavyweight fight to the end and the No. 12 Kilgore College Rangers won the first round on Wednesday.
KC finally delivered the knockout blow with a 15-0 run late, holding off Coastal Bend to earn an 84-71 win at Masters Gymnasium. The Rangers move to 8-2 overall with the win, while Coastal Bend drops to 6-5.
Kilgore led by as many as 14 points (33-19) in the first half behind a blistering start from DaVeon Thomas, and led 41-30 at intermission. But the visiting Cougars stormed out of the locker room after the break – going on a 15-3 run in the first five minutes to take the lead.
The next 10 minutes featured five ties and 14 lead changes before the Rangers were finally able to take control again.
Thomas, who had 18 at the half, finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals. Isaac Hoberecht added 12 points, C.J. Luster 10, Joe Manning eight, Terrance Dixon six, Dorian Benford two and Kingsley Ijeoma one.
Breion Powell scored 15 of his 24 points in the second half to get Coastal Bend back in the game. Willie Williams added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Enoch Falade finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
Thomas hit his first seven shots of the night, including a couple of triples, as the Rangers raced out to a big lead in the first half. Coastal Bend went 4:15 without scoring, and two free throws by Hoberecht gave KC a 27-14 lead. KC moved in front 33-19 on a layup from Davis, a baseline slam from Thomas and two freebies by Davis, and a triple from Hoberecht put KC in front 41-28 late in the half.
Coastal Bend closed the half with a bucket, and Powell heated up early in the second half – scoring six in a row before a layup by Taevon Anderson gave Coastal Bend its first lead (45-44) since they led 2-0 to open the contest.
The game was tied at 51, 55, 57 and 69 before Thomas hit a free throw to start the Rangers on the final run to close things out.
A triple from Luster after an offensive foul call on the Cougars put the Rangers on top by 4, and KC used the free throw line – hitting 11 of 12 charity shots down the stretch – to seal the deal.
The Rangers will visit Victoria College on Saturday, and then return home on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to host Lamar State-Port Arthur in a 7 p.m. contest in the final game before the holiday break.
NOTE: The KC Lady Rangers will host McLennan College in a non-conference game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.