KILGORE - The rivalry between Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College is alive and well.
Daveon Thomas stopped a couple of Tyler uprisings and finished with 18 points for No. 4 ranked Kilgore as the Rangers pulled away from the Apaches for a 68-53 Region XIV Conference win.
The game got heated late as the Rangers took control. Two players from each team were ejected as the benches cleared, but order was restored and Kilgore put things away. KC's Da'Sean Nelson and Obi Ezekewesli and Tyler's Taban Bullen and Ange Dibwa didn't finish the game.
KC moves to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in the conference, bouncing back from a one-point loss a week ago in Corsicana against Navarro. Tyler, which knocked off Navarro earlier this week, drops to 12-9 and 7-4.
Tyler took an 11-10 lead midway through the first half when Corey Camper split a pair of free throws, but Thomas knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for KC and the Rangers never trailed again. Later in the game, the Apaches pulled to within six, but Thomas buried a short baseline jumper and then drove the baseline for a layup. He called a quick 8-0 run with a scoop layup in traffic, and things were never in doubt after that.
Dantwan Grimes had 16 points and dished out five assists for KC. Da'Sean Nelson and Paul Otieno had nine points apiece.
Parker Grant scored 12 and Taveon Anderson and Chris Okeke finished with 11 apiece for the Apaches.
After Thomas gave KC a 16-11 lead with his back-to-back triples at the 8:31 mark of the first half, Anderson drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and buried all three free throws to make it a 16-14 contest. Paul Otieno then went to work for the Rangers, scoring five straight in an 8-0 KC outburst.
The KC lead was 10 at the break and a triple from Isaac Hoberecht made it 33-21 early in the second half. The Apaches refused to go away, cutting the deficit to five on a layup from Grant and then getting a steal and coast-to-coast layup from grant two minutes later to make it a 40-34 contest.
That's when Thomas called game, quickly helping KC boost the lead to 14.
The Rangers' biggest lead was 17 on three occasions, the final one coming on a layup from Thomas with 3:51 left for a 63-46 Kilgore cushion.
Kilgore will visit Angelina College for a 6 p.m. contest on Monday. Tyler will host Panola next Saturday.