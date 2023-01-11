KILGORE - The No. 20 ranked Kilgore College Rangers never trailed here Wednesday, but it took an 11-0 scoring outburst late in the contest to put away a scrappy Angelina College team.
Terrance Dixon sparked the outburst with five straight points, and the Rangers earned a 63-46 win over the Roadrunners in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium. The win moved KC to 10-0 at home this season, 13-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
Angelina drops to 7-9 and 1-3 with the loss.
C.J. Luster led the way for Kilgore with 15 points and five rebounds. Dixon finished with 13 points, Joe Manning 12, Julian Kiett 11, Isaac Hoberecht seven, Dorian Benford four and Kingsley Ijeoma one point, five rebounds and three blocks.
Patrick Johnson scored 11 and Keddric Mays nine in the loss for Angelina.
The Rangers scored the first five points of the contest on a back-in layup from Benford and a free throw by Ijeoma, but the Roadrunners tied it when Cade Holzman drilled a triple.
Angelina wouldn't find the hoop again for five minutes, and KC eventually built a 10-point lead when Benford grabbed a rebound and went back up strong for a layup and a 16-6 cushion.
The Roadrunners chipped away at the deficit and got to within a bucket (26-24) on a trio of free throws from Johnson, but a short jumper along the baseline by Luster gave the Rangers a 28-24 lead at halftime.
Angelina got a triple Xavier Owens and two free throws from Johnson in the early-going of the second half to keep it close, but a steal and coast-to-coast layup from Hoberecht, a 3-pointer by Luster and two free throws from Manning quickly pushed the KC lead back to nine (38-29) with 16:42 remaining.
Kilgore again went in front by 10 with 11:08 left after a 3-pointer by Kiett and two free throws from Kiett after a flagrant foul on Angelina, but the Roadrunners made one final push and trimmed the deficit to six before KC put things away with the 11-0 run.
After Dixon did his damage with the five quick points, Hoberecht hit from inside the paint and then capped the outburst with a pass to Dixon for an alley-oop jam and a 58-41 Ranger lead with 4:45 remaining to make it a 58-41 contest.
The biggest lead was 18, that coming on a short jumper from Manning with 2:53 left for a 60-42 cushion.
Luster ended the contest with a breakaway dunk to make the final 63-46.
The Rangers, who have won three in a row against Angelina, will return to action on Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.