PARIS - The Kilgore College Rangers will head into next week's Region XIV Conference Tournament riding a two-game winning streak.
Not, it's just a matter of waiting on a first-round opponent.
The Rangers rallied for a 63-60 win over the Paris Dragons on Wednesday to close out the regular season. KC improved to 19-10 overall and 11-8 in the conference with the win, and will either be the fifth or sixth seed in the upcoming conference tournament based on the outcome of a late Thursday game between Coastal Bend and Jacksonville.
The Region XIV Conference Tournament begins on Tuesday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Rangers trailed 29-26 at halftime against Paris on Wednesday, but outscored the Dragons 37-31 in the second half to earn the win.
Terrance Dixon led a balanced Ranger scoring attack with 14 points. Joe Manning scored 13 for KC, with Da'Veon Thomas and Isaac Hoberecht adding 12 apiece, Julian Kiett six, Dorian Benford four and Tyree Davis two.
Davis pulled down eight rebounds, Manning seven and Dixon six. Thomas dished out four assists, and Dixon blocked three shots.
Ronald Holmes scored 22 and Morris Williams had 11 in the loss for Paris, which fell to 10-20 overall and 6-13 in the conference.
Pairings for next week's conference tournament will be announced this weekend.
WOMEN
The KC Lady Rangers have also won two in a row, but they still have one final regular season game on the schedule. KC will visit Panola for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday in Carthage.
The Lady Rangers are 12-16 overall and 6-9 in conference play. Panola is 17-11 and 8-7, and the Fillies handed KC a 78-68 loss back on Feb. 1 in Kilgore.