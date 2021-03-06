KILGORE — K.J. Jenkins led a balanced Ranger scoring attack with 13 points, and Kilgore College completed a regular-season sweep of Paris on Saturday with a 70-58 Region XIV Conference win at Masters Gymnasium.
Dantwan Grimes added 11 points and Stephan Morris 10 for the Rangers, who trailed 38-35 at halftime. Tysen Banks chipped in with nine points, Paul Otieno and Da’Sean Nelson eight apiece, Duane Posey four, Malik Grant three and Brendon Hoberecht and Dylan Cabs two apiece.
Nelson led with eight rebounds, and Otieno added seven boards for the Rangers. Jenkins handed out five assists, Grimes four and Banks three, and Otieno swatted four shots.
Tavion Campbell had 14 points, Preston Aymond 13 and Kavon Freeman 12 in the loss for Paris.
Kilgore outscored Paris 44-32 in the paint and the KC bench outscored the Dragons 30-5.
The Rangers have won three in a row and four of five, moving to 8-3 on the season. KC notched a 65-58 win over the Dragons (6-6) on Jan. 27 in Paris.
KC will visit Panola for a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday.
WOMENCARTHAGE — The KC Lady Rangers dropped a 90-72 decision to red-hot Panola on Saturday at Johnson Gymnasium.
The Lady Rangers dropped to 5-8 and 4-5 with the loss while Panola moves to 7-3 and 7-0 with its seventh win in a row.
Kilgore will visit Jacksonville on Wednesday. Panola visits Tyler.