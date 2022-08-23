The Kilgore College Rangers will open the 2022 season in a familiar position - nationally ranked - but at an unfamiliar site.
Kilgore, ranked No. 9 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Football Preseason Poll on Monday, will watch the remainder of the conference teams open the season this week and then kick things off against arch-rival Tyler Junior College on Saturday, Sept. 3.
That game will be played at Longview's Lobo Stadium due to ongoing renovations at KC's home field - R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Kickoff for the opener is set for 7 p.m.
The Rangers were picked to finish second by the coaches and media back in July at the annual Southwest Junior College Football Conference Media Day in Tyler. KC was second to defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute - which opens the year ranked No. 1 nationally.
Iowa Western, Hutchinson (Kansas), Northwest Mississippi and Snow College round out the top 5 in the preseason poll. East Mississippi, Garden City (Kansas) and Hinds (Kansas) sit ahead of the Rangers, who are followed in the poll by Independence (Kansas), Iowa Central, Jones College (Mississippi), fellow SWJCFC member Navarro, Monroe College (New York) and Lackawanna College (Pennsylvania).
Trinity Valley Community College and Tyler also earned votes in the preseason poll.
Kilgore and Tyler have met 128 times, and the series is tied 63-63 with a couple of ties also happening between the two rivals.
A year ago, KC won two regular season meetings — earning a 49-28 win in Tyler to open the season and then closing out the regular season at home with a 31-21 win to clinch one of the league’s four playoff berths. A week later, Tyler ended KC’s season with a 34-31 decision in Kilgore.
Following a road trip to Miami, Oklahoma on Sept. 10 to open SWJCFC play against Northeastern Oklahoma, the Rangers will take on defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute in a 3 p.m. contest at Lobo Stadium on Sept. 17 and then visit Navarro College in Corsicana on Sept. 24.
Kilgore’s first “home” game back at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Cisco.
The Rangers will then have an open date on Oct. 8 before hosting Resolution Prep at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 in non-conference action.
The league schedule resumes on Oct. 22 in Athens against Trinity Valley, and KC will visit Tyler on Oct. 29 before closing out the regular season at home on Nov. 5 (homecoming) against Blinn with a 3 p.m. contest.
The Rangers finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play last season.
Trinity Valley is the first SWJCFC team set to open the season, with the Cardinals traveling to Ephraim, Utah to take on No. 5 ranked Snow College on Thursday.
On Saturday, Navarro visits Hutchinson, Kansas, New Mexico Military hosts Papagos, Cisco hosts Gordon's Fine Arts & Sports Academy, Blinn hosts Louisiana Christian, Tyler hosts Rezolution Prep and Northeastern Oklahoma hosts Southern-Shreveport.