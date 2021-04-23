KC Sports Information
TYLER — The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers remained unbeaten with a 35-13 win over rival Tyler Junior College in Southwester Junior College Football Conference action on Saturday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Kilgore (5-0) scored three minutes into the contest on a 5-yard run by Garrison Johnson, and never trailed.
It was the 125th meeting between the longtime rivals, and KC now trails the Apaches 62-61-2 in the overall series. The Rangers have won six in a row and nine of 10 against Tyler.
The Rangers pushed their lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard TD run by quarterback Chance Amie and a 2-point conversion run by Amie to make up for a blocked PAT following the first touchdown.
TJC answered with 1:25 left in the first quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass, but the PAT was blocked to make the score at the end of the first quarter 14-6.
Defensive lineman Alex Smith got into the stat box with 7:19 left in the second quarter after recovering a fumble and returning it 30 yards to the TJC 15 yard line to set up KC’s third score.
The Rangers took advantage of the fumble recovery, scoring from one yard out on a QB-keeper by Malcolm Mays, to put the Rangers ahead 21-6.
In the third quarter, Smith intercepted a TJC pass and ran it back for a score to put the Rangers ahead, 28-6, with 5:24 left in the third.
After a KC fumble, TJC drove the ball down and scored with 8:01 left in the game to get within 15 points, 28-13.
The Rangers scored once more on a pass from Mays to Willie McCoy with 2:08 left in the game to make the final score 35-13.
Unofficially, Mays was 15-of-20 for 214 yards passing. Chance Amie was 4-of-5 for 33 yards.
McCoy led KC receivers with 114 yards on six catches. Brandon Webb had 44 yards receiving on three catches and Kennieth Lacy had 22 yards receiving with five catches.
KC struggled rushing the ball with only 63 yards on 19 carries, but KC’s defense held TJC to minimal rushing yards.
TJC quarterback Brendon Strickland was 21-of-40 passing for 286 yards.
KC will play a rare Thursday night game set for 7 p.m. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium against Southern University-Shreveport.