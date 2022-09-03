LONGVIEW - The most intense rivalry in junior college football lived up to its billing for a half here Saturday.
Kilgore College's offense, defense and special teams all got into the scoring act in the second half, and the result was a 41-10 Ranger blowout over the rival Tyler Junior College Apaches at Lobo Stadium.
Kilgore, making its season debut, more than lived up to its lofty No. 8 national ranking - piling up 409 yards of total offense and holding Tyler to 180 total yards. Tyler drops to 1-1 with the loss.
KC now leads the all-time series between the two teams 64-62-2.
Donerio Davenport led the way for Kilgore on offense with 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns. KC piled up 237 rushing yards, and also got 135 passing yards from L'Ravien Elia. Elia completed 7 of 14 attempts, and Willie McCoy hauled in five passes for 103 yards.
Kilgore never trailed in the contest, driving 40 yards in seven plays on its second possession of the game and getting on the board with a 2-yard TD run by Davenport.
Tyler countered with a long drive of its own, but settled for a 40-yard field goal by Aaron Gallegos with 43.7 seconds left in the opening period to make it a 7-3 contest.
Kolby King booted a 28-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give Kilgore a 10-3 lead, and it stayed that way until the break.
McCoy made a sliding catch for a 22-yard gain on third-and-10 on Kilgore's second possession of the second half, and on the next play Davenport raced eight yards for a TD and a 17-3 KC lead.
The Ranger defense got into the scoring act just over a minute later when Vincent Page scooped up a fumble and rambled 35 yards for a touchdown and a 24-3 Ranger cushion, but Tyler got a 4-yard TD run by Deniquez Dunn four minutes later to stay in the game at 24-10.
A King 25-yard field goal late in the third put KC on top 27-10, and then the Rangers put things away with a pair of early fourth-quarter scores.
Elia scored on a 1-yard run to end a series that started at KC's own 1-yard line thanks to a series of penalties against the Rangers. Davenport broke off a 46-yard run on second-and-28 to keep the drive alive.
The Rangers put the final touches on the blowout when Derrick Martin blocked a punt and Joe Cadette recovered in the end zone with 7:40 to play to make the final 41-10.
Kilgore will travel to Miami, Oklahoma next Saturday to take on Northeastern Oklahoma.