BRENHAM - The Kilgore College Rangers piled up more than 700 yards offensively - including more than 600 through the air - in a convincing 49-17 win over the Blinn Buccaneers on Saturday at Cub Stadium.
Kilgore moves to 2-0 on the young season after winning its Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener and improving to 48-33 all-time against Blinn. It was the season-opener for the Buccaneers, who had no luck slowing down a potent Ranger offense.
Malcolm Mays completed 15 of 22 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns, and Clifton McDowell went 4 of 19 through the air for 73 yards and two more touchdowns.
Zeek Freeman caught two passes for 156 yards, both going for touchdowns. Tyrese Heard had two catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Marques Pearson, Cassius Allen, Bailee Davenport and Kennieth Lacy all hauled in TD passes for the Rangers.
Kilgore also ran for 156 yards, with McDowell carrying six times for 60 yards and Lacy adding 54 yards on five attempts.
Keith Harris recorded 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks for KC. Kadarion Johnson had a couple of sacks, and the Rangers finished the day with eight total sacks.
In other SWJCFC action over the weekend, Trinity Valley defeated Northeastern Oklahoma, 27-10 and Tyler defeated Navarro, 69-57. Cisco was a 69-0 winner over RPA and New Mexico Military defeated Maricopa 66-0 in non-conference action.
The Rangers will make their home debut with a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday against Northeastern Oklahoma at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Blinn visits Cisco and New Mexico Military visits Navarro in other conference games, while Trinity Valley takes on Southern-Shreveport in non-conference action.