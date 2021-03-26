From Staff Reports
KILGORE — Brendon Hoberecht led four Rangers into twin figures with 20 points, and the Kilgore College Rangers roll past Bossier Parish Community College, 89-67, in Region XIV Conference action on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
Da’Sean Nelson added 16, K.J. Jenkins 14 and Dantwan Grimes 12 for Kilgore, which led 50-23 at halftime. Tysen Banks finished with eight points and six assists. Hoberecht had four assists, and Paul Otieno and Da’Sean Nelson pulled donw five rebounds apiece.
Paul King scored 17 in the loss for Bossier Parish.
Kilgore (12-5) has won three in a row and four of five. Bossier Parish, which had won three of four before Saturday, drops to 8-10 with the loss.
The teams meet again today in a 4 p.m. contest at Bossier Parish.
WomenThe Lady Rangers fell behind by eight (19-11) after one quarter, but played Trinity Valley even the rest of the way before falling 69-60.
Jada Hood had 14 points, Rahmena Henderson 13, Hannah Narvaez 11 and Kerrighan Dunn 10 in the loss for KC. Henderson also grabbed 15 rebounds. Tara Green and Hood had eight rebounds apiece, and Narvaez came up with three steals.
TVCC was paced by Mahoganie Williams with 19 points.
Kilgore (8-12, 6-9) will host 903 Elite in non-conference action at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and then close out the regular season at home with a 2 p.m. contest against Paris on Saturday.