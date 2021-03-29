KC Sports Information
BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Kilgore Rangers defeated the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers for the second-straight day in a makeup game March 28. KC took the conference win 94-76, and had three players in double figures.
KJ Jenkins led all scorers with 26 points, knocking down eight three-pointers (8-of-12) with three rebounds and an assist. Dantwan Grimes was also in double figures with 20 points and eight assists, and Godwin Illumoka came off of the bench to score 10.
Bossier Parish was led in scoring by Fahmmi Mamo and Tutu Majok, each scoring 19 points.
KC (13-5) travels to Tyler Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest.