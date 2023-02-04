KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers officially own the Paris Dragons.
Terrance Dixon shouldered the load early, and Joe Manning took over late for Kilgore as the Rangers pulled away for a 72-53 win over Paris in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium on Saturday.
Kilgore, winners of two in a row, improved to 16-7 overall and 8-5 in conference play with its eighth straight win against Paris dating back to the 2018-2019 season. Paris drops to 9-14 and 5-7 with the loss.
Manning finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Rangers, who never trailed Saturday. Dorian Benford had 10 points and six blocked shots, Dixon, Isaac Hoberecht and Tyree Davis nine points apiece, Julian Kiett eight, DaVeon Thomas six and Michael Miller three. Thomas also had five assists, and Davis collected seven rebounds.
Jaylen Wysinger paced Paris with 16 points. Ronald Holmes added 11 for the Dragons.
Kilgore raced out to a 5-0 lead early - all of the points coming from Dixon - and built a 10-point lead (15-5) when Benford followed a Davis one-handed dunk with a turnaround jumper in the paint with 14 minutes left in the first half.
Paris battled back and tied things at 19 apiece on a free throw from Holmes with 7:52 left, but Miller beat the shot block with a 3-pointer the next trip down the floor to put KC on top to stay.
The Rangers held a slim 35-33 lead at halftime, and the Dragons kept the deficit to a bucket on triple by Holmes with 17:43 remaining, but Hoberecht answered the Holmes long range hoop with one of his own followed by a layup from Dixon.
A 3-pointer from Caleb Jones got the Dragons back to within four, but the Rangers dominated the rest of the way - getting a short jumper from Hoberecht, a baseline jumper from Benford, a driving layup by Hoberecht and hustle points from Kiett to quickly push the lead to 12.
The Dragons got the deficit into single digits one last time when a layup from Wysinger made it a 55-46 contest, but KC got an old-fashioned 3-point play from Manning before Thomas got into the scoring act.
Kilgore put the exclamation point on the win with a thunderous dunk from Davis, a driving layup by Manning and an offensive rebound and putback from Benford to pus the lead past 20 (70-49) and end the competitive portion of the contest.
The Rangers, now 11-2 at home this season, will visit Navarro on Wednesday and return home next Saturday to host Trinity Valley in a 4 p.m. contest.
WOMEN
In Lufkin, the KC Lady Rangers dropped a 67-53 decision to Angelina College on Saturday.
Kilgore led 11-9 after one quarter and trailed 26-22 at the half before AC went on a 25-11 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
KC drops to 9-13 overall and 3-6 in conference play with the loss. Angelina moves to 12-9 and 5-4.
Alyssia Thorne had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the loss for Kilgore. Aaliyah Davis scored 10 points.
The Lady Rangers will host Paris on Wednesday.