From Staff Reports
KILGORE — Eleven Rangers found their way into the scoring column, led by Da’Sean Nelson with 14 points, and Kilgore College bounced back from a Saturday loss to hand Jacksonville College a 90-60 Region XIV Conference setback on Monday at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore, which led 42-31 at halftime, improved to 6-3 with the win. Jacksonville drops to 2-9 with its fifth loss in a row.
Jacksonville’s last three losses were by a combined eight points, but KC opened up a big lead early and stepped on the gas.
Dantwan Grimes and Paul Otieno had 12 points, and and K.J. Jenkins added 10 to join Nelson in double figures. Duan Posey finished with nine points, Godwin Ilumoka eight, Stephan Morris seven, Javonne Lowery and Tysen Banks five each and Dylan Cabs and Justin Crawford four apiece. Jenkins and Otieno had seven rebounds apiece, with Grimes handing out four assists and Otieno blocking three shots.
Keldrick Hayes, Jr. scored 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three assists in the loss for Jacksonville. Terry Moss III scored 10, and former Longview standout Phillip Washington finished with eight.
KC will visit Blinn on Wednesday, and return home to host Paris at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
WomenThe KC Lady Rangers dropped an 88-78 decision to Blinn in Brenham on Monday.
Kilgore falls to 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference while Blinn improves to 6-3 and 2-1.
Kilgore will host Panola at 2 p.m. on Saturday.