KILGORE - The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers trailed just once here Saturday. It was early, and it was by a bucket, and it didn't take long for KC to take control of things after that.
Dantwan Grimes and Da'Sean Nelson scored 19 points apiece, Daveon Thomas added 18 and the Rangers rolled to an 85-62 win over the Lee College Rebels in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore will take a spotless 14-0 record overall - 4-0 in the conference - into the holiday break. The Rangers will return to action on Dec. 28 against Southwest Christian College at home, and then resume conference play at Jacksonville on Jan. 3.
Lee drops to 9-4 and 2-2 with the loss.
Grimes and Nelson both pulled down five rebounds for the Rangers. Paul Otieno had 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Isaac Hoberecht eight points, Mason Taylor seven points, Obi Ezekewesli and Keshawn Williams two points apiece and Duane Posey six rebounds.
Kyron Gibson scored 17 and Mario Whitley 13 in the loss for Lee.
Lee scored the first bucket of the game on a tip-in by Mario Whitley 34 seconds into the contest, but Otieno took a dish from Hoberecht and scored a minute later to tie it and Grimes buried a short jumper at the 17:41 mark to give KC the lead for good.
The lead hit double digits when Grimes and Nelson dialed it up from long range on back-to-back trips down the floor, and Lee never got it under 10 the rest of the way.
A banked-in triple by Grimes with 1.2 seconds left in the half capped a 10-2 Kilgore run to end the half, and the Rangers led 44-22 at the break.
The Rebels made a couple of runs in the second half, cutting the deficit to 19 on a layup from Djahi Binet at the 8:21 mark to make it a 68-49 contest, but Taylor buried a 3-pointer and then followed it with a two-handed jam on the next KC possession to spark a 9-0 run that ended any thoughts of a Rebel comeback.
WOMEN
In Lufkin, the KC Lady Rangers earned a 74-66 win over No. 20 ranked Angelina College on Saturday.
Kerrighan Dunn scored 20 points for the Lady Rangers. Jada Hood finished with 14 points, seven assists and seven steals, and Rahmena Henderson tossed in 13 points.
KC moves to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference with the win. The Lady Rangers will return to action on Dec. 30 at LSU-Eunice.