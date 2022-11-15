KILGORE - The No. 9 ranked Kilgore College Rangers placed seven players in double figures in the scoring column in a dominant 105-58 win over LSC-Tomball on Tuesday at Masters Gymnasium.
The Rangers (4-1) led 63-24 at halftime, finishing the game with 22 points off turnovers and 66 points in the paint. KC's bench outscored the Timberwolves' bench 57-33, and the Rangers held a 48-18 edge in rebounding.
DaVeon Thomas paced Kilgore with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Dorian Benford and C.J. Luster added 14 points apiece, Tyree Davis and Terrance Dixon 12 apiece and Kingsley Ijeoma and Julian Keitt 11 each. Michael Miller finished with four, Isaac Hoberecht three and Mamadou Gueye two.
Ijeoma had eight rebounds and Miller seven. Manning dished out seven assists, Miller five and Luster, Ijeoma, Hoberecht and Keitt three apiece, and Manning paced the defense with four steals.
John McFarland scored 14, Treylin Smith 12 and Jalin Ware 11 in the loss for Tomball.
Kilgore will host the KC Classic Friday and Saturday at Masters Gymnasium. The Rangers will take on Howard at 6 p.m. on Friday and McLennan at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
NOTES: The Kilgore College Lady Rangers (2-2) will host the University of Arkansas-Cossatot at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.