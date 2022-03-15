The No. 3 ranked and No. 3 seeded Kilgore College Rangers will open the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament against South Plains at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Rangers (30-2) won the Region XIV Conference Tournament and earned a first-round bye, and then played the waiting game as South Plains (21-11) and South Georgia Tech (22-12) battled it out this morning.
South Plains advanced with an 88-80 win in Tuesday's first game.
Kilgore and South Plains have played just twice since 1991, splitting a pair of games. KC earned a 105-97 win in the third game of the 1994-95 season, and South Plains defeated the Rangers 74-69 in the seventh game of the 1991-92 season.
In other first-round action on Monday, it was Moberly Area 95, Pearl River 89 (OT); Shelton State 91, Roane State 74; Snow 83, Lee 82 (OT), Northwest Florida 87, Trinidad State 77; Harcum 92, Southern Idaho 65 and Hutchinson 101, Connors State 98 (OT).
The remainder of Tuesday's schedule has Triton vs. Caldwell Tech, Salt Lake vs. Moberly Area, Odessa vs. Shelton State, Snow vs. Dodge City and Indian Hills vs. Northwest Florida.