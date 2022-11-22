The combination of a long bowl history, a dominant finish and a Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship proved to be too much to ignore when it came time to select junior college bowl teams, so the Kilgore College Rangers are going bowling.
The Rangers, ranked No. 7 in the final NJCAA Division I poll, will take on No. 12 Butler (Kansas) Community College in the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl next month in Commerce.
The 8-3 Rangers and 7-4 Grizzlies will battle at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at A&M-Commerce's Memorial Stadium.
Kilgore closed out the season with four straight dominant wins, rolling past Tyler (31-14) and Blinn (51-14) to earn the No. 4 seed in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs and then going on the road twice to defeat No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (38-10) and No. 2 seed New Mexico Military Institute (39-12).
Butler, a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Conference, also finished strong - defeating Dodge City (30-3) and Ellsworth (40-9) to end the regular season.
Kilgore will be playing in a bowl game for the 22nd time in program history and the first time since defeating Pima Arizona, 28-0, in the Heart of Texas Bowl back in 2018 when the game was played in Waco.
It will be KC's fifth time to play in the HOT Bowl, joining the 2006, 2007, 2015 and 2018 teams. The Rangers are 2-2 overall in the HOT Bowl and 11-9-1 in bowl games dating back to the 1946 Junior Rose Bowl - a 19-0 loss to Compton Junior College.