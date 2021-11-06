KILGORE - A win on homecoming against your arch-rival to stay alive in the playoff chase?
No problem.
The Kilgore College Rangers overcame a two-touchdown deficit early, scoring 24 straight points and holding on for a 31-21 win over the Tyler Junior College Apaches in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The win, the second this season for KC against the Apaches, moves the Rangers to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play and clinches one of the league's four playoff spots for the Rangers. Tyler drops to 5-4 and 4-3, and the teams could meet again in the postseason depending on the outcomes of other games.
Kilgore's win broke a 62-62-2 deadlock in the series, and the 127th meeting between the Highway 31 rivals lived up to the hype.
Tyler took a 14-0 lead on an 18-yard pass from General Booty to Tyrone Browning in the first quarter and a 3-yard run by Booty in the second frame.
The Rangers the turned to special teams and defense to spark things and get back in the contest.
After Booty's short TD run put the Apaches on top by two scores, Zeek Freeman fielded the ensuing kickoff, dropped it at the 10-yard line, gathered the ball in and raced 70 yards to set up KC's first score.
Kilgore needed just four plays to cash in, with Kennieth Lacy scoring on a 6-yard run and Eduardo Jaimes booting the PAT to make it a 14-7 contest less than a minute into the second quarter.
Bootty let the game with an injury on the next Tyler series and did not return, and KC's defense wrecked a Tyler drive with a sack by Keith Harris to force a field goal attempt. The Apaches faked it and failed.
KC later moved 75 yards in nine plays and got a 9-yard run by Kendric Rhymes to to things at the half.
After a Moses Alexander interception gave KC good field position, the Rangers drove and got a 36-yard field goal by Jaimes to take their first lead of the game at 17-14 with 7:58 left in the third.
Dakerric Hobbs picked off Tyler backup QB Landry Kinne on the next Tyler possession, and KC cashed in with a 14-yad TD pass from Malcolm Mays to Cassius Allen to make it a 24-14 contest.
Tyler cut the deficit to 24-21 with 6:29 to play on a nice, one-handed catch by Jeremiah Cooley on a 13-yard TD pass from Kinne, but Kilgore answered with a TD run by Donerio Davenport with 1:00 showing on the clock. Davenport dragged several Apaches into the end zone on the play to ice the win.
The Rangers finished with 304 total yards. Mays completed 18 of 33 passes for 186 yards. Kinne completed 12 of 25 passes for 202 yards, but was picked off twice.
Pairings for the SWJCFC playoffs will be announced on Sunday.