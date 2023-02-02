BOSSIER CITY, La. - DaVeon Thomas scored 22 points, Joe Manning and Tyree Davis joined him in double figures and the Kilgore College Rangers picked up a 74-66 road win against Bossier Paris on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference action.
Manning and Davis both scored 11 points for the Rangers. Isaac Hoberecht added eight, Kingsley Ijeoma seven, Terrance Dixon and C.J. Luster six apiece and Dorian Benford four.
Thomas also had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Manning finished with five rebounds and five assists, Julian Kiett four rebounds and two assists and Benford five rebounds, two assists and a block. Davis had a perfect shooting night, hitting all four shots from the floor, knocking down his only 3-point attempt and sinking both of his free throw attempts.
KC finished 18-for-20 from the free throw stripe.
Bossier Parish was paced by Kendrick Delahoussaye with 25 points. D'Marcus Hall added 19 for the Cavaliers.
The Rangers improved to 15-7 overall and 7-5 in conference play with the win. KC will return home on Saturday to host Paris in a 4 p.m. contest.
NOTES: On Thursday, Thomas committed today to play for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats next season.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from Columbia, South Carolina, chose Cincinnati over other Division 1 offers from schools such as Arizona State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Memphis and West Virginia University – among others.
Thomas is averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to lead the Rangers. From the field, he's shooting 45.6%, from the perimeter 36.4% and he has made 86% of his free throws.
Last season, Thomas averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and shot 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, helping lead Kilgore to the quarterfinals of the 2022 NJCAA tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Thomas will have two years of eligibility left with the Bearcats after he completes his sophomore season this spring at KC.