KILGORE – Needing a win to stay alive in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoff race, the Kilgore College Rangers turned to a swarming defense and an opportunistic passing game to earn a 34-19 win over Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Malcolm Mays recovered from an interception on the first play of the game to complete 20 of 31 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and the KC defense held TVCC to minus 10 rushing yards in a must-win game.
The Rangers, who close out the regular season at home next week against rival Tyler, will now have something to play for after snapping a three-game slide and improving to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Trinity Valley, which had once climbed as high as No. 4 in the national rankings, drops to 5-3 and 3-3.
Kilgore rushed for 140 yards and finished the day with 454 total yards. Willie McCoy caught seven passes for 126 yards and a touchdown to go along with a rushing touchdown. Zeek Freeman caught three passes for 61 yards and a TD, and Marques Pearson hauled in three passes for 42 yards and a score.
TVCC quarterback Tyler Yarbrough did pass for 347 yards and two touchdowns, completing 27 of 41 attempts, but he was intercepted three times in the second half as the Rangers scored 24 unanswered points to take control of things.
Saul Williams picked Mays off on the first play of the game to set the Cardinals up at the KC 23, and two plays later – after a holding call moved TVCC back 10 yards – Yarbrough hit Cam Cooper for a 33-yard scoring strike.
The Rangers had three failed scoring opportunities from inside the 20, but finally got on the board with 2:02 left in the second quarter on a Mays 9-yard TD pass to Pearson. The TD was set up by a 41-yard pitch and catch from Mays to McCoy.
The teams traded field goals in the final 27.5 seconds of action before the half, with TVCC’s Jake Gaster hitting from 30 yards out and the Rangers’ Eduardo Jaimes booting a 28-yarder as time expired.
The second half was all KC.
Jordan Moore’s interception and 22-yard return set up another 28-yard field goal by Jaimes to put the Rangers on top for the first time in the contest at 13-10.
Two minutes later, after a TVCC punt, Mays hooked up with Freeman on a 57-yard TD pass. Freeman caught the ball near the line of scrimmage, made one man miss and was off to the races.
A 68-yard punt return by Pearson set up KC’s next TD, a 6-yard strike from Mays to McCoy with 1:#3 left in the third that made it a 27-10 contest.
Dakerrick Hobbs’ interception in the end zone gave the Rangers the ball at the 20, and this time KC marched 80 yards in 12 plays and ate up more than seven minutes of game clock. McCoy ended the drive with a 24-yard TD run for a 34-10 lead.
TVCC got a safety and a Yarbrough 5-yard TD pass to Greyson Morgan late to make the final 34-19.
Devante Keys and Kadarion Johnson had sacks for KC, and Keith Harris picked off a pass.
The Rangers host Tyler in a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday.