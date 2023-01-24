Longtime rivals Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College never need a reason to play hard against each other in any sport, but Wednesday's Region XIV Conference basketball game has a little extra juice.
Simply put, both teams need a win.
The Rangers and Apaches are set to tangle in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Tyler's Wagstaff Gymnasium, with the loser staring at a three-game losing streak.
Kilgore has lost two in a row and three of four heading into the contest, while Tyler had dropped back-to-back games and has failed to find the win column in four of its last five outings.
Kilgore is 13-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play, and Tyler sits at 11-9 and 4-6.
The Rangers won both meetings last season - earning 68-53 and 62-51 victories - and Kilgore has won four in a row and five of the last six against the Apaches. Tyler owned the series prior to the recent KC run, and the teams are 5-5 against each other in the last 10 meetings.
Panola, with an 8-2 record, currently leads the Region XIV Conference East Zone, followed by Navarro at 6-3, Kilgore at 5-4, Paris, Trinity Valley and Tyler at 4-6 and Bossier Parish at 3-5.
In the Zouth, Lee is unbeaten at 9-0 followed by Blinn at 8-2, Coastal Bend at 6-3, Angelina at 4-5, Lamar State-Port Arthur at 3-7, Victoria at 2-8 and Jacksonville at 1-9.
WOMEN
The KC woman are idle Wednesday and will return to action on Saturday with a 2 p.m. contest against Jacksonville at Masters Gymnasium. The game is the first of a double header with the KC men, who will take on Panola at 4 p.m.
The Lady Rangers are 2-4 in conference play after halting a four-game losing streak at home on Saturday against Coastal Bend with a 78-46 win.
Trinity Valley and Blinn lead the conference race with spotless 5-0 records, followed by Tyler at 4-1, Panola at 3-2, Angelina at 3-3, KC at 2-4, Jacksonville at 1-4, Paris at 1-5 and Coastal bend at 0-5.