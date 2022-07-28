TYLER - The Kilgore College Rangers will open the 2022 season against a familiar opponent, but on unfamiliar turf.
The Rangers, picked second on Thursday by the coaches and media at the annual Southwest Junior College Football Conference Media Day at Hollytree Country Club, will play a non-conference game against arch rival Tyler Junior College to open the season on Sept. 3.
Due to renovations at KC's usual home stadium - R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore - the Sept. 3 game against the Apaches will take place at Lobo Stadium in Longview with a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled.
Kilgore and Tyler have met 128 times, and the series is tied 63-63 with a couple of ties also happening between the two rivals.
A year ago, KC won two regular season meetings - earning a 49-28 win in Tyler to open the season and then closing out the regular season at home with a 31-21 win to clinch one of the league's four playoff berths. A week later, Tyler ended KC's season with a 34-31 decision in Kilgore.
Following a road trip to Miami, Oklahoma on Sept. 10 to open SWJCFC play against Northeastern Oklahoma, the Rangers will take on defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute in a 3 p.m. contest at Lobo Stadium on Sept. 17 and then visit Navarro College in Corsicana on Sept. 24.
Kilgore's first "home" game back at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Cisco.
The Rangers will then have an open date on Oct. 8 before hosting Resolution Prep at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 in non-conference action.
The league schedule resumes on Oct. 22 in Athens against Trinity Valley, and KC will visit Tyler on Oct. 29 before closing out the regular season at home on Nov. 5 (homecoming) against Blinn with a 3 p.m. contest.
The Rangers finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play last season.
Including the two wins against Tyler, KC also defeated Blinn (49-17) on the road and Northeastern Oklahoma (34-0) and Trinity Valley (34-19) at home. Losses came to New Mexico Military (37-26) on the road, Navarro (47-43) at home, Cisco (38-14) on the road, Snow College (43-21) at home and Tyler at home in the conference semifinals.
NOTES: KC is 536-304-14 all-time on the football field, earning national championships in 1966 and 1978 ... The Rangers have competed in 22 bowl games during it's football history, compiling a 12-10 record ... The Rangers last played in a bowl game in 2018, defeating Pima (Arizona) Community College in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco