PARIS - Kilgore College basketball earned a split decision on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference action against Paris.
The No. 5 ranked KC Rangers earned a 68-59 win, while the Lady Rangers dropped a 66-58 decision.
MEN
Da'Sean Nelson scored 16 points and added six rebounds for Kilgore (21-2, 11-2). Paul Otieno added 15 points, Dantwan Grimes eight, Tobias Roland seven, Duane Posey and Mason Taylor six apiece, Isaac Hoberecht and ObiEzekewesli four apiece and Daveon Thomas two.
Grimes, Taylor and Thomas all collected four rebounds. Grimes had five assists, with Hoberecht and Taylor adding four apiece, and Roland and Otieno adding two blocked shots apiece.
Koron Davis scored 20 points in the loss for Paris, which dropped to 13-11 overall and 7-6 in the conference.
Kilgore will return home on Saturday to host Navarro in a 4 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium.
WOMEN
Paris (7-14, 3-7) outscored the Lady Rangers 20-10 in the second quarter to build a 13-point lead, and eventually won by 12 behind Shaunice Reed's 25 points.
The Lady Rangers were paced by Rahmena Henderson and Kerrighan Dunn with 20 points apiece. Tara Green added five, Tara Kessner and Jada Hood three apiece, Mckenze Brown, Vianey Galvan and D'Asia Thomas two each and Naomi Shorts one. Hood had 11 rebounds and Henderson 10. Dunn handed out four assists, and Henderson had three steals.
The Lady Rangers (17-6, 7-4) visit Trinity Valley on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest and then host Tyler next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.